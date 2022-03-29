LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper has been suspended after he allegedly used force during a traffic stop in Saginaw.

The agency said in a news release that the trooper assigned to the Tri-City post in Freeland had pulled over a driver suspected of operating while under the influence Monday night.

The news release Tuesday says “the MSP’s Professional Standards Section immediately began an internal investigation after becoming aware of citizen videos, which appear to show the trooper striking the face of the handcuffed suspect, circulating on social media.”