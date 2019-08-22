MSP troopers demonstrate dangers of distracted driving

Michigan State Police demonstrated the dangers of distracted driving today.

The “MSP Precision Driving Unit” held live demonstrations today to show how a person’s driving habits may put them, or other drivers, in danger.

The drive track scenarios are meant to highlight safety while out on the road ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“These are avoidable, we’re not talking about the things that are freak accidents, we are talking about accidents that can be avoided if people are paying attention, and what we want is the public to voluntarily keep their eyes on the road,” explained MSP Captain Kyle Bowman.

The effort is just one of many initiatives launched by law enforcement this year to encourage roadway safety and sober driving.