MSP troopers make 68 traffic stops in one morning in Clinton County

Michigan

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers made 68 traffic stops this morning on I-69 and I-96 in Clinton County this morning.

37 verbal warnings were given and 31 citations were issued, according to the MSP.

MSP said most of the stops were for speeding.

