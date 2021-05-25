MSP troopers make 68 traffic stops in one morning in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers made 68 traffic stops this morning on I-69 and I-96 in Clinton County this morning.
37 verbal warnings were given and 31 citations were issued, according to the MSP.
MSP said most of the stops were for speeding.
Troopers working on I-96 and I-69 this morning in Clinton County conducted the following enforcement:— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2021
