MSP uses memes to reminds people what they can and can’t do on 4/20

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police had some funny reminders for people about what they can and can’t do with legal marijuana in the state.

The MSP reminded people that although you can legally consume marijuana in the state, you can’t drive while high, you can’t smoke in your car and you can’t smoke in public.

MSP used a meme from The Big Lebowski and also a meme of Snoop Dogg.

