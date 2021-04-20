MSP uses memes to reminds people what they can and can’t do on 4/20

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police had some funny reminders for people about what they can and can’t do with legal marijuana in the state.

The MSP reminded people that although you can legally consume marijuana in the state, you can’t drive while high, you can’t smoke in your car and you can’t smoke in public.

Well, it’s 4/20! Enjoy the day if that’s your thing, but there are still some things you can’t do:

1. You can’t drive under the influence of marijuana.

2. You or your passengers can’t smoke in your car while driving.

3. You can’t smoke in public. #DriveMichiganSafely pic.twitter.com/Njpd0MDTMz — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 20, 2021

MSP used a meme from The Big Lebowski and also a meme of Snoop Dogg.

The message is blunt: Driving high is impaired driving. On #420 and everyday, designate a sober driver. pic.twitter.com/lpwlqWrwyx — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) April 20, 2021