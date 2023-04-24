LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police are now teaming up with their county partners to reduce distracted driving.

It’s called Operation Ghost Rider.

It aims to reduce distracted driving deaths and injuries.

Something many in Michigan have had to live through.

Four years ago, Jane Horal’s husband, Daniel was struck and killed by a distracted driver while riding his bicycle in Livingston County.

“This was preventable and we all need to just drive when we are driving, and not have the distraction of the phone,” said Horal.

She’s thankful for efforts being taken by Michigan State Police to reduce the frequency of distracted driving crashes.

“If we are in an unmarked unit, they may not notice us and they are still going to be texting away and that’s when we can put a stop on the driver and violate them, or give them a violation for the offense,” said MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

The undercover officers will then contact a marked vehicle to pull the person over.

The state says there were 57 deaths and nearly 6,000 injuries from distracted driving last year.

MSP says $100 tickets will be handed out for anyone caught on their phones and a $200 fine for each offense after that.

“It’s not just that minimum violation, we could also site you for careless driving, or even reckless driving,” said Gonzalez.

Horal hopes it will help save lives so no one will have to go through what she had to.

“I look around and I see people on their phones, and you do not want this to happen to you or your family,” she said.

A package of bills is currently sitting in the Michigan legislature that would make using mobile electronic devices for any purpose while driving illegal.