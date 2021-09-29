MSP warn of scammer calling residents, saying they are under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police (MSP) warned residents via Twitter of a scammer calling residents, asking for personal information and saying they are under investigation.

The number calling residents according to MSP is (810) 227-1051.

MSP goes on to say that troopers will always provide their names and badge number, give their supervisor’s name upon request and that troopers will sometimes call people to coordinate in-person interviews in an investigation.

Troopers will not ask for money, credit card information or gift cards.

To finish their thread, MSP says that if you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a part of the police- to call state police in your area or to call 911.

