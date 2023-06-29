Michigan State Police are warning people about an alleged scam targeting people in Clinton County.

Troopers say someone is contacting people to advise them that a family member is in jail and bond money is needed. The suspect then says they will come to your home to get the money. But Police say it’s a scam.

State Police are reminding residents that no police agency will contact you by phone for money. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up and call the agency to verify if this info is correct and never give out personal information over the phone.