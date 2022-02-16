LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Look alive, lower Michigan, a major winter storm looks like it’s heading this way.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) are encouraging residents and visitors to prepare for a mix of winter weather expected to affect the southern Lower Peninsula for the next few days.

The wintry mix is set to hit the Lower Peninsula from Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Friday, Feb. 18.

This is the second round of severe winter weather just this month for the southern part of our state and we want to thank first responders and road crews for their continued efforts to keep us safe. With multiple types of precipitation expected, every Michigander should take precautions on the road and check the forecast before they head out the door. We know how to deal with winter weather. We will get through these next few days together.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“This storm has the potential for multiple different hazards, with rain, sleet and snow in the forecast,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Michiganders need to prepare for quickly-changing road conditions over the next few days and potentially dangerous conditions throughout the day Thursday.”

Here are some driving tips MSP shared for dealing with heavy rain:

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Do not drive around a barricade. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Driving tips during winter weather: