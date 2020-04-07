MSU Alumni Band rocks virtual fight song

In a perfect world Monday night Monday night the Michigan State Spartans would have been playing for the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship in Atlanta.

Instead, the world is in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is a “Stay Home – Stay Safe” executive order in place in Michigan and elsewhere.

The tournament was canceled in early March but the dream of hearing the Spartan fight song played on April 6 lived on for members of the MSU Alumni Band.

So they did what millions of people are doing now – they went online and played.

In the video above you can see the finished performance.

In the video below you can see what went into making it all happen.