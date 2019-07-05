MSU alumni donation will upgrade one of the oldest remaining buildings on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An alumni donation will allow one of the oldest buildings on Michigan State University’s campus to get some modern upgrades.
Cook Hall was constructed in 1889 and a $3 million gift from Michigan State University alumnus Gary Seevers will restore ceilings, walls, woodwork and period lighting to preserve the building’s historic origins.
Renovations will include gathering spaces, updating research spaces and improved accessibility to the building.
The building is part of MSU’s historic Laboratory Row and for more than 50 years it has housed graduate students from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Originally known as Entomology on Laboratory Row, in 1969 the building was named in honor of Albert J. Cook, an 1862 MSU graduate and one of the leading economic entomologists of his time. The building will now be called Cook-Seevers Hall.
During his time at MSU, Seevers studied animal science and agricultural economics and received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.
