MSU alumni donation will upgrade one of the oldest remaining buildings on campus

MSU Donor and Alumnus Gary Seevers speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Cook-Seevers Hall Friday July 5, 2019. Angelos Lagoudakis, Ph.D candidate, Department of Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs June Youatt, MSU Trustee Kelly Tebay and Dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Ronald Hendrick are seated left to right.
(Scenes during of MSU’s Cook-Seevers Hall ribbon cutting ceremony on MSU’s campus in East Lansing, MI Friday July 5, 2019.)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An alumni donation will allow one of the oldest buildings on Michigan State University’s campus to get some modern upgrades.

Cook Hall was constructed in 1889 and a $3 million gift from Michigan State University alumnus Gary Seevers will restore ceilings, walls, woodwork and period lighting to preserve the building’s historic origins.

Renovations will include gathering spaces, updating research spaces and improved accessibility to the building.

The building is part of MSU’s historic Laboratory Row and for more than 50 years it has housed graduate students from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Originally known as Entomology on Laboratory Row, in 1969 the building was named in honor of Albert J. Cook, an 1862 MSU graduate and one of the leading economic entomologists of his time. The building will now be called Cook-Seevers Hall.

During his time at MSU, Seevers studied animal science and agricultural economics and received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.

