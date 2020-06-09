MSU and Henry Ford Health announce plans for primary affiliation

Today, Michigan State University, and Henry Ford Health Systems agreed to expand their long-term partnership.

Both MSU, and Henry Ford Health call this partnership among the first in the region, between a fully integrated health system, and a major university.

“We really found that the time now is as critical as ever. In fact, more critical than ever,” said, Executive Vice President, and Cheif Clinical Officer at Henry Ford Health, Dr. Adnan Munkarah.

The CEO of Henry Ford Health says, it’s all to help redesign care around patients, and communities through education, and accelerated research.

“I’m very excited about the ability to advance clinical research jointly. Everything from providing the best in the country in cancer care to new developments in precision medicine,” said Henry Ford Health CEO, Wright Lassiter III.

Both groups say they will also expand education opportunities for physicians, nurses, and other health care workers with a focus on diversity.

Henry Ford Health says they generate more than $100 million on research yearly, and that this partnership will help them contribute even more.

They say this partnership is also crucial in attracting the best possible health care workers to Michigan.

“We really believe that forging this kind of partnership both allows us to retain the best talent possible in Michigan in terms of both clinicians, and researchers, and scientists, but also to attract the best possible talent to our state,” said, Lassiter III.

Both sides say there are still details to work through, and they hope to finalize agreements by the fall.