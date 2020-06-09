MSU and Henry Ford Health System to expand partnership

DETROIT (WLNS) – Michigan State University and the Henry Ford Health System have signed a letter of intent to expand their partnership.

In a release, the two partners say they share a unique affiliation that is “among the first of its kind for the region between a fully integrated academic health system and major state university.”

“Health care is one of the most important building blocks of a strong community, and for that we believe every individual deserves accessible, affordable, compassionate, quality care,” said Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., MSU’s president.

The partnership includes several parts including a primary affiliation for a shared research enterprise, expanded opportunities for health students and long-term plan to build a joint Research Institute in Detroit.

Combined research areas will include Health Inequities and Disparities as well as Social Determinants of Health, Primary Care, Implementation Sciences, Precision Health and Cancer.

Another major partnership component includes a fully integrated cancer program, which will combine research and clinical applications to create a national and international destination for access to the most advanced cancer therapies and research, including a joint effort to achieve National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation. MSU-Henry Ford Health System announcement

MSU and Henry Ford will also expand education opportunities for physicians, nurses and other health care professionals, focused on diversity, recruitment and retention, and revolutionized training models.

The two organizations hope to have the agreements finalized this fall.