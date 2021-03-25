MSU and LCC form partnership to strengthen transfer process

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University and Lansing Community College are teaming up to give students more access to a four-year degree.

The partnership, called Envision Green, also provides a transition from LCC to MSU by implementing MSU advisors within LCC to guide students through their educational careers.

That’s a transition more than 5,500 LCC students have made over the last decade.

With this partnership in place, prospective LCC students can consider MSU from the start of their higher education journey.

The affordability of the LCC-to-MSU path means a four-year-degree is an option for more people in the region.

“This partnership provides an open, clear path for the journey from LCC to MSU that many students take each year,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., in a press release. “LCC is one of the top-rated community colleges in the nation, and they happen to be our neighbor. We are proud to collaborate with their team on promoting college access, affordability, and student success in the region.”

It is estimated that community colleges are the entry point for close to half of America’s post-secondary students.

The Envision Green memorandum of understanding specifies a one-year partnership with an option for renewal and states both parties’ intention to continue to grow the relationship. Broadly speaking, both institutions want to make it easier to plan an academic path from one institution to the other.

Here are some more key highlights of the new partnership:

Provide two MSU academic advisors one day a week on LCC’s Downtown Campus

Communicate MSU transfer credit changes and MSU transfer credit process changes to MSU advisors at LCC as well as LCC employees

Work individually with LCC students to facilitate a smooth transition from LCC to MSU

Promote policies that will encourage students who start at LCC to finish their associate degrees before transferring to MSU

The partnership’s benefits extend beyond campus, as well. In an era when post-secondary credentials are in increasing demand, broader access to higher education ensures the Mid-Michigan region is an attractive prospect for startups and businesses looking to expand.

For more information on creating a smooth pathway from LCC to MSU, visit https://www.lcc.edu/services/advising/lcc-to-msu/.