MSU Asian Pacific American Student Organization sends list of demands to administration calling for change

Video by Kalie Marentette

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU APASO – Asian Pacific American Student Organization sent Michigan State University administration a list of eight demands that call for better serving students of color, specifically, Asian Pacific Islander-Desi American students on MSU’s campus.

The list of demands comes amid the heightened violence against Asian Americans across the country.

Stop AAPI Hate documented more than 3,800 incidents of hate directed at Asian Americans March 2020- February 2021, showing significant increases from the year prior.

The APASO students released the list of demands Thursday, March 25 in a virtual town hall that brought more than 300 attendees of all backgrounds, which is the most number they’ve ever seen, according to board member, Jonathan Suan.

The virtual meeting took place through zoom and featured a panel of more than ten APASO students who shared their experiences of racism, discrimination, and xenophobia they have witnessed first-hand at Michigan State University.

The panel included international students, Asian adoptees, second and third-generation Asian American students and mixed-race students.

Together, they sent the same message to MSU — that the university needs to do more than simply send an e-mail, but rather take action.

Below is a shortened version of the list of demands. The full explanation of demands is featured in three images below.

Demands the removal of Larry Gaynor’s name from the Eli Broad College of Business Gaynor Entrepreneurship Lab Demands more proactive safety and well-being measures for marginalized students living on campus Demands the university to actively work to create an environment that allows marginalized students to feel comfortable reporting offenses against the Anti-Discrimination Policy by being more intentional in combating hate incidents Demands the Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives to have APIDA programming Demands the university be proactive in acknowledging the marginalization of APIDA students and increase APIDA student success initiatives Demands individual colleges acknowledge the marginalization of APIDA students and create or increase APIDA student success initiatives Demands more funding and resources for the Asian Pacific American Studies Program and further support for all Ethnic Studies programs Demands the university allocate more resources and create inclusive policies for undocumented DACA students

Watch the full town hall livestreamed on Facebook here: