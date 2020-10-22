MSU Athletics cuts men and women’s swimming and diving teams

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Athletics will no longer sponsor men’s and women’s swimming and diving as varsity sports following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, according to a press release from President Samuel L. Stanley Jr and the Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Bill Beekman.

In a letter, he wrote, “discontinuing a sport is one of the most difficult decisions for an athletic director and university leadership. It has a significant impact on members of our community, and when they hurt, we all hurt. While the decision we make today is final, we will continue to support our student-athletes and affected staff the best we can.”

President Stanley said Michigan State Athletics will help student athletes with their transition. Contracts for all coaches will be honored (through June 30, 2021). During this transition, and for the duration of the student-athletes’ time at Michigan State, the athletic department will offer counseling and mental health services for those who would find them of assistance.

About the decision:

In the release, Stanley said, “we took a hard look at whether we were in position to offer a first-class experience with championship level support to our student-athletes. While they receive first-class academic support, medical care, strength and conditioning and nutritional amenities, it’s become abundantly clear that we are not able to support their dreams for excellence in the pool.”

Stanley cited that the swimmers and divers are limited by the facilities at their disposal.

The student-athletes always competed in a smaller than regulation pool and the recent closure of the outdoor pool at IM West left the MSU athletes without a regulation size pool for training.

It’s a situation that limited the coaches’ ability to attract talented student-athletes and hampered student-athletes ability to maximize their potential, according to President Stanley.

“These are not scenarios created by a national pandemic, but rather an understanding that there is not a reasonable expectation of a better situation in the future. Unfortunately, this all led us to our inevitable decision,” Stanley wrote.

President Stanley and the Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Bill Beekman released a Q&A regarding the decision.

Was any consideration given to a fundraising campaign to support the swimming and diving programs? Would the decision be reconsidered if a donor came forward with a gift to cover all costs?

Michigan State is extremely appreciative of the philanthropic support it receives from its loyal donors to the athletic department. Even after this decision, that support will be increasingly important to allow Spartan Athletics to continue to remain a self-sustaining department in the post-COVID era. The decision to discontinue the programs is final. Future gifts will be welcome and used to help support the rest of the department moving forward, as MSU Athletics provides first-class opportunities for student-athletes in its remaining 23 sports.

What are the financial realities facing Michigan State Athletics?

Michigan State Athletics projects a revenue shortfall in excess of $30 million in a best-case scenario. The worst-case scenario would more than double that figure. Although this is a decision which will have very little financial benefit this year, as both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs are scheduled to compete, it’s a decision that will better position Spartan Athletics for long-term financial stability. In a broader scope, the combined cost for scholarships, coaching contracts and operations for the two programs was $2,073,461 in 2018-19 (Source: NCAA Membership Financial Report)

What other cost saving measures have been utilized by Michigan State Athletics?

Every unit and team within the athletic department has greatly reduced its operating budget. It wasn’t a process where a certain percentage was cut, but rather a mindset of starting at $0 and scrutinizing every dollar spent. In July, Spartan Athletics announced that all contract employees making $100,000 or greater (more than 50 individuals) would be participating in a salary reduction plan beginning Sept. 1, 2020 and running through Aug. 31, 2021. In September, the department furloughed more than 50 employees for a period of at least a month. There are also at least 10 positions, which are currently open or scheduled to come open, which will not be filled this fiscal year, resulting in additional savings. Finally, the University’s change in retirement contributions from a 2-to-1 match to a 1-to-1 match, and a reduction in sports camp income, also have resulted in reduced personnel costs.

Are there plans to discontinue other sports?

The decision to discontinue the swimming and diving programs, along with other budget measures, are done with the intention that further sport reductions will not be necessary in the foreseeable future.

How will the affected student-athletes and coaches be supported?

All existing athletic scholarships will be honored by Michigan State Athletics. Should a student-athlete wish to continue their athletic and academic career at another institution, Michigan State will do everything it can to support the student with the transition.

Mental health professionals will be made available to any student-athlete who wishes to utilize those services.