MSU athletics cutting pay for Izzo, Tucker, others

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With massive budget hits looming, Michigan State University athletics is ordering salary cuts for its top-paid contract employees.

Contract employees being paid $100,000 or more will see their pay temporarily cut on a sliding scale beginning September 1 until August 31, 2021.

“Although there is uncertainty about what the future holds, and impactful decisions are yet to be made, it’s safe to say that we will experience a significant reduction in revenue in the year ahead,” said MSU athletic director Bill Beekman.

The Spartan athletic director went on to say, in a statement, that the budget reductions are part of a “shared sacrifice that will benefit the entire athletic department…”.

Beekman will take a 10% reduction, while head men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and head football coach Mel Tucker will be reduced by 7%.

Other employees taking reductions will be asked to do so on a tiered scale, with the highest compensated employees incurring the greatest temporary reduction.

The cuts apply to contract employees only and do not impact workers covered under MSU agreements with bargaining units.