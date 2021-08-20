MSU athletics not requiring, encouraging masks outdoors at Spartan Stadium

A face mask on the Sparty statue inside the the Michigan State University Student Union is seen on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Students at Michigan universities are receiving emails from their schools welcoming them back for the fall, but a cloud of concern is hovering because of the coronavirus pandemic. To go online or to come in person has been the debate, but since Michigan State University announced Tuesday it will go online for the next semester, the debate is reaching a fever pitch. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Football season for Spartan fans is just around the corner, and Michigan State Athletics plans to host events on campus at full capacity.

Michigan State Athletics has issued the following guidelines for masking:

All individuals are required to wear masks indoors in all Michigan State campus buildings. With this policy in place, face coverings must be worn by everyone in attendance when in an indoor area of Spartan Stadium, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor face covering requirement includes, but is not limited to, the concourse of Spartan Stadium, restrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas and the press box.

Face coverings will not be required but are encouraged in the outdoor seating bowl of Spartan Stadium.

For the safety of guests and staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Spartan Stadium.

Additionally, masks are required for those attending volleyball games at Jenison Field House.

Face coverings will not be required for those attending events at DeMartin stadium and Ralph Young Field.

MSU Athletics says the policies are subject to change to best protect Spartans and guests.