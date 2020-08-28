MSU Athletics partners with Michigan Department of State to encourage civic engagement

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Michigan State Athletics announced a partnership with the Michigan Department of State and local election officials in Ingham County and the East Lansing City Clerk’s office to encourage civic engagement and nonpartisan voter participation among students, student-athletes, alumni, fans and employees.

“Voting is the ultimate manner to let one’s voice be heard and an impactful way to take an active role in shaping the community and society in which you want to live,” said MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman.

Goals: Educate, Engage, Empower and Lead

MSU Athletics will engage in the following activities in preparation for the November 2020 statewide election, with the goal to increase voter participation among students and fans on a nonpartisan basis.

• Early voting town halls (virtual): In September and October 2020, MSU Athletics and other campus organizations, including MSUvote, the university’s nonpartisan voting initiative, will host “early voting” town halls online to provide voter registration information and answers to other voting questions.

• Support and promote MSU’s on-campus clerk’s office/satellite voting location: For several weeks in October to Nov. 3, East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster will host a satellite voting location (opening date/site TBD), where any eligible East Lansing voter will be able to register and vote on site.

▪ Encourage members of the MSU community to serve as election workers. Students and MSU employees can serve as election workers at the satellite office or elsewhere on Nov. 3.

• PSAs and social media infographics: MSU Athletics teams, coaches and student-athletes will be featured in a series of PSA videos and infographics aimed at voter education.