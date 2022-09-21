EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Back in April, Michigan State’s football team opened its arms to Bryce Weiler and the Beautiful Lives Project.

Five months later, the nonprofit giving children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to learn and play a sport that may not be available to them made its return to campus.

MSU’s baseball and softball teams opened McLane Stadium to nearly 50 athletes on Wednesday, becoming the first college baseball and softball programs in the country to host the Beautiful Lives Project.

The project’s cofounder, Weiler, reached out to MSU baseball coach Jake Boss in the spring and hosting this event was a no brainer for him.

“I thought it’d be a great experience for our guys,” Boss said. “We were fortunate to bring the softball team out to and be apart of it. I think it was a win-win for everybody.”

“It’s such a great event. We’re happy to be apart of it and any chance we get to serve the community around us is awesome,” MSU softball coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley said. “I tell our players all the time, ‘Being in service of others is the best way to get over yourself.'”

