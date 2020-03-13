MSU basketball? Sure, we have that on WLNS-TV 6

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Rocket Watts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Just because the NCAA and Big 10 have canceled their basketball tournaments, don’t think you’ve seen the last of the MSU and U of M basketball teams.

CBS and WLNS-TV 6 will be broadcasting a “greatest hits” of games from both the Spartans and the Wolverines on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday

1:00-3:00pm 2016 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs. Purdue

4:00-6:00pm 2015 Big Ten Championship Game – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Sunday

2:00-4:00pm 2018 Big Ten Championship – Michigan vs. Purdue

4:00-6:00pm 2019 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs. Michigan

Of course, you know how the games are going to end but don’t let that take away from reliving the excitement.

Which game do you think is the greatest Spartan game ever played?