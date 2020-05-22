MSU begins furloughing workers as COVID-19 uncertainty continues

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With expectations that the budget deficit at Michigan State University will continue, ninety workers are being furloughed.

It is possible that more layoffs will follow as the budget deficit could climb to $400 million over two years.

75 of the furloughs in this round are in Residential and Hospitality Services.

In a message sent to department staff, Vennie Gore, Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises, explained there have been reductions in expenses, repairs and a hiring freeze since students who were able to left the campus two months ago.

“We did our best to manage our cash flow, but the loss in revenue has been too great,” said Gore. “Unfortunately, to meet our financial obligations, the furloughs will impact more than half of our full-time team members.”

There are ten union groups that are in talks with university administration concerning future furloughs.