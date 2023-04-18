EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Incoming students at Michigan State University could be seeing a room and board rate increase next year to reflect the sharp increase in food, energy and construction costs.

The recommendation comes from the Student Life and Engagement Department. While MSU hopes to keep up with inflation, students said they hope others will be able to keep up with the proposed 7% increase.

Students returning for their second year on campus won’t see a rise in their housing and dining costs.

It’s something MSU Freshman Lauren Fisher is thankful she won’t be affected by because she said room and board is already a hefty price to pay.

“Especially first year. It’s like your parents and everybody are still getting adjusted.” The nursing major said. “They’re getting adjusted to paying the price for everything. And if it’s more, it’ll probably be more difficult for them to get the money.”

The proposed rate hike is for the standard residence hall double room and board rate. But Fisher isn’t the only one against it.

“7%…that’s a huge increase from the previous years,” student Jay Stevons said. “I’m not a fan of that.”

While school officials said they hope to combat rising inflation, students said if the university is struggling, they shouldn’t raise prices as much.

“Maybe rolling to like 3%. But 7%? That’s way too much,” Stevons added.

One sophomore said incoming Spartans will already be busy with a summer job to save for school expenses, but added that they may need a second one now.

“You’re looking at possibly adding hours to how much you’re working on top of what you’re already doing,” Chris Sellers said. “Or some might even need another job.”

According to school officials, the proposal keeps MSU as one of the most affordable in the Big Ten and the seventh lowest of Michigan’s 15 public institutions.

Despite that, students said it could make the university look less appealing.

“I think it may, especially for out-of-state students, it may make them think of other schools as options if they did raise the price,” Fisher said. “And it’s already pretty expensive.”

The Board of Trustees is set to take a vote on the matter at its meeting on Friday, April 21. Those interested in addressing the Board will need to register online by Wednesday.