MSU College of Law sells building it owned for almost 10 years

EAST LANSING, MI –The MSU College of Law sold the building it owned for almost 10 years to a group that plans to rehabilitate and add more apartment space.

The building located at 610 Abbot Road in East Lansing was originally purchased to house the law school’s live-client clinics.

“As a result of renovations made to the College’s facility on campus, the building was no longer needed for the original intent,” MSU College of Law Dean, Lawrence Ponoroff said.

The purchasers, SRI Six, LLC, plan to renovate the 51,000 square-foot building, add apartments on the first floor and renovate the existing apartments on the second and third floors.

The project is scheduled for completion by the 2020-2021 school year.

“We have been searching for a prominent, well located property in the East Lansing market for several years and have found a product that will provide a high-quality living option at affordable prices for MSU students and residents of the City of East Lansing,” Roy Watkins, Vice President of SRI said in a press release.

The property had been on the market for a few years prior to Martin’s involvement and was placed under contract shortly after securing the listing.