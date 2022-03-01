EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University students and local residents gathered on campus Monday night to rally for peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They also remembered those killed as a result of what Ukraine’s president calls a campaign of terror.

The rally near Spartan Stadium was filled with heartfelt speeches from students.

Those in the crowd ranged from community members to MSU students who just stopped to listen.

One student said she appreciates the unity.

“I like seeing the support from around this community because I’m from an hour away over there so. I think having a community away from a community,” said Nadia Hoerman, an MSU student.

Hoerman is of Ukrainian descent. She came to Monday’s peace rally to show her support for those in Ukraine.

She was one of many Spartans who found themselves rallying for a nation that’s miles from where they grew up. But the reality of the war hits differently for Max Ostafiichuk, an international student with family in Ukraine.

“My family is honestly really scared for their lives. They are currently in Cherkasy which is to the west of Ukraine. Luckily they have not been invaded by the Russian troops yet. But they are planning to hide in the shelter if that does happen,” said Ostafiichuk.

He came to the rally with the support of other international students and friends. One of them said they check up on Ostafiichuk through text and in person.



“When we go to the gym together just like how everything is going, how his family is doing, like if his home town is affected or anything. Small things like that,” said international student Than Mai.

During the rally, Ostafiichuk stood among other Ukrainians as the crowd marked a moment of silence and listened as students share their stories before the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

Despite the comfort of the community, he said he’s still worried.

“Honestly man, as a Michigan State Student, it’s been really hard to study, and obviously it’s midterm week. The teachers offered me extensions but I think I’m doing okay for now, but when I first found out that missiles were shot at my home town I was crying for days,” he said.

People attending the rally had mixed feelings as to how they thought this war will end. One woman told 6 News she’s from Slovakia and worries that Russia will not stop just at Ukraine.



