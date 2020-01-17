MSU community, Nassar survivors reflect one year after Engler resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been exactly one year and a day since former governor John Engler resigned as interim president of Michigan State University.

Since then, MSU officials say they’ve taken steps to become more transparent and accountable. A deputy spokesperson gave the following statement to 6 News:

“We have taken deliberate and meaningful action in the last year to be more aware and more accountable. Some highlights include:

Establishing the Counseling and Mental Health Services Fund;

Conducting the Know More @ MSU Campus Climate Survey;

Holding meetings with survivors;

Appointing presidential advisors on relationship violence and sexual misconduct; and

Hosting our first trauma-informed investigation training for law enforcement and the Creating Culture Change Through Collaboration Summit.

“We are committed to building on these efforts, to acting more thoughtfully, and to creating solutions for a safer, more welcoming and inclusive campus for all.”

Some of Engler’s actions and words during his tenure in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, like claiming that survivors were “enjoying the spotlight,” still cut deep for many.

“When you are sexually assaulted, it’s very difficult to come forward,” says Lynne Erickson, the mother of a Nassar survivor and a member of Parents of Sister Survivors Engage (POSSE). “It’s very difficult to recognize what’s happened to yourself, to your body. And when you do, you shouldn’t be shamed for it.”

Erickson says for the parents, the ongoing battle with MSU has been draining.

“That process was very traumatic for me,” says nurse, consultant and Nassar survivor Leigha Nichols. She and hundreds of Nassar survivors are still pushing MSU to be more forthcoming about who knew what and when.

“There’s days that we laugh and cry like everyone,” Nichols says. “But the pain, the suffering, the PTSD, anxiety and depression that myself and so many other sister survivors are struggling through, I want to make sure that never happens again.”

Nichols says the university can help make that happen by cooperating with Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation and releasing thousands of documents related to Nassar.

“We know that we want the truth,” Nichols says. “We feel that the only way for us to really move forward and for our community to move forward is for us to really learn what happened so that we can move on to a brighter future.”

While the university may be talking the right talk, many are still waiting for that action that will speak louder than words.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s office and haven’t heard back yet.

POSSE offered the following statement to 6 News:

“While MSU has made changes to comply with requirements from the federal Office of Civil Rights, we would like to focus on what the sister survivors have been doing. These women have spoken to members of the United Nations about sexual trauma. They have helped change laws in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, New York and elsewhere to allow child victims more time to understand and report and they’ve helped pass laws that strengthen penalties against child pornography. They have worked with national media to increase public understanding of trauma and sexual abuse. They have formed nonprofit organizations, at least three, to continue educating the public about child sexual abuse and work continually to try to make sure more children are not sexually assaulted and abused.

“The survivors also are working to address the long-term physical, mental and emotional effects of trauma that require time and support to heal.

“POSSE continues to advocate for cultural change, education, and most of all, truth in this case. In the past year, board member Nancy Schlichting resigned because she said some board members would not move forward with a real investigation into how a physician on campus was able to continue sexually assaulting young girls not just for years, but for decades. And the board still refuses to cooperate with the state Attorney General’s investigation. John Engler has made time for MSU basketball games, but he can’t find time to sit down with the AG. The university refuses to release 6000 documents the Attorney General has asked for; documents the board says might reveal information that would hurt it with insurance companies.

“We believe the university cannot create a culture in which victims of sexual violence feel heard and supported if it cannot come to terms with the essential truths of what happened in this case. You can’t build a new house while ignoring a damaged foundation. Until there is transparency, there will not be truth. Without truth, there cannot be real change.”