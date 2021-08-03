MSU faculty members create website to help those with disabilities, criminal records find jobs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Employment Clinic (Mi-EC) has launched a free support website for both job seekers and employers in and around Lansing.

The main focus of the site is to help people with disabilities and/or criminal records to overcome barriers to obtaining and sustaining employment.

Mi-EC was founded in the fall of 2020 by MSU researchers Stacy Hickox, an Associate Professor at the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations, and Dr. Connie Sung of the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Special Education.

“Job-seekers with a disability or a criminal record face stigma from potential employers who may assume that this applicant will not be a good employee, in part because they are unable to communicate the value they would bring to that employer,” explained Prof. Hickox. “Mi-EC provides resources to employers to help them understand the benefits of hiring applicants with a disability or a criminal record.”

The website offers a variety of resources, including resume preparation, access to hopeful job leads, interview practice, and support available to those who obtain a job to ensure their success.

Steps4Success is not just for those in need of employment, employers can learn more about benefits and legal requirements for inclusive hiring.

Employers will also have the opportunity to sign the Mi-EC Employer Pledge, which according to Steps4Success, is a way for employers to show their dedication to creating a diverse workplace.