MSU cuts non-union salaries, retirement contributions by half due to COVID-19

Officials with Michigan State University announced campus-wide salary reductions for non-union employees to help deal with hundreds of millions of dollars in expected losses due to the pandemic.

MSU Officials say those cuts will go into effect Sept 1, and apply for at least one year.

The cuts will range from 0.5 percent for those making less than $50,000 annually and 7 percent for those making more than $500,000. In addition, retirement contributions from the university are being cut from 10 to 5 percent next year, which some say will hit younger employees harder.