MSU Dairy Store pauses operations until economic conditions improve

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — An East Lansing landmark closed its doors today with promises to be back eventually.

Today was the last day for the MSU Dairy Store and as you’d imagine, the line was pretty long.

The dairy store is well-known around campus — it’s a popular place for students and visitors to grab a scoop or gallon of its one-of-a-kind ice-cream.

The store has been offering curbside service for months now, but the pandemic has affected the business.

And with so few students in town, they felt it was better to close down.

Students that were looking to get their last scoop of ice cream said the Dairy Store is a staple on campus and it’s not going to be the same.

“The ice cream is some of the best I ever had. I don’t think it taste like any of the kind you can get off campus. It has me upset..im going to miss it, I hope that its not forever,” MSU student Arianna Finn said.

The manager said they look forward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit.