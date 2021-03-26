MSU employee accused of mishandling sexual assault cases at EMU

“Unconscionable,” said Tom Flood, that’s how he felt when he heard the stories of the victims he’s representing in a lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University.

“It’s an experience of listening to each individual victim go through their pain staking assaults, I can’t put that into words, I can’t describe it,” said the attorney.

11 women filed a lawsuit against EMU for mishandling sexual assault cases. The lawsuit names Melody Werner former Title IX director, University police officials, and several fraternities

Werner is accused of telling students their cases were not worth reporting.

“It’s unconscionable in my mind for anyone to not give an ear or not give a safe harbor to a young lady that has been sexually assaulted in such way,” says Flood.

It also says the school is currently investigating 30 “brutal rapes” from 2015 to 2020.

The EMU former Title IX Director is now 75 miles away, at Michigan State University. Werner was the director of the Title IX office at MSU since 2019. She was re-assigned to focus on strategic operations initiatives for the department in October last year. MSU told 6 news Werner will no longer be an employee after June 1st.

Flood says Title IX offices across the country need to do better.

“There needs to be transparency, and there needs to be accountability, and there needs to be a safe harbor for both men and women that are victims of sexual assault.”

EMU told 6 news “it’s important to note that any accusations in the lawsuit that the University covered up such crimes are false,” and they also released this statement: “Melody Werner categorically denies ever saying anything of that nature to any individual reporting a sexual assault. Her career as a Title IX professional is dedicated to exactly the opposite – encouraging survivors to come forward and report what happened to them and to support them in any way possible.

Dan Mitchellle, lawyer for victims in the Larry Nassar case says Title IX offices need to remain unbias.

“You can’t have bias towards the university and carry out your position appropriately in the title IX investigation.”

Flood says no amount of money from this civil lawsuit will make these victims whole, but it’s a step towards healing

“Helping them go through this brings closure. It’s cathartic for them, it also there ability to throw something back, so that other woman will stand up as well,” said Flood.