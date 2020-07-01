MSU employee gets prestigious award; gets laid off

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The Jack Breslin distinguished staff award is one of the highest honors you can receive at Michigan State University. Named after the man MSU says personified the spartan spirit, the award is only given to six people annually and recipients must be nominated and voted on by other staff members. After 30 plus years working as a spartan, Todd Wilson got the call.

“It was fantastic, the University has always been important to me, my second third love or whatever. It was just nice to be recognized,” says Wilson.

But one month later Wilson received another call, saying he was furloughed and his position would be eliminated in December.

“I haven’t made a resume in, I don’t know when.”

Wilson was far from alone. The financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic resulted in University-wide cuts and nearly $77 million in project delays.

The hit to the Wilsons house was doubled.

“The University’s retirement contributions to her goes down, and her pay goes down.”

Wilson’s wife is a professor of criminal justice at MSU.

Luckily, less than two weeks after hearing he would lose his job, Wilson got a new gig working on revitalizing the Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

Wilson says, despite the recent unfortunate events with MSU he loves the University and there is no hard feelings.