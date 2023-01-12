LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing police have released video and photos from a shooting last week that killed 35-year-old Nicolas Micko.

It has been a week since Lansing Police and Michigan State Police shut down a portion of Aurelius Road on the south side of Lansing for an officer-involved shooting

During the days that followed, investigators collected evidence around Wanye Street and Irene Court.

Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting

On January 5 at around 5:00 pm, dispatchers got 911 calls about a person with a gun on the 2000 block of Irene Court in Lansing.

In the video officers armed with rifles take cover and try to find where the gunshots were coming from.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said in the video the group of state police troopers and one Lansing officer moved toward the shots.

Minutes after that, 35-year-old Nicolas Micko was seen walking down the road.

The video shows officers ordering Miko to put his hands up as he jogs toward them. He then reaches down to his waist and points what police say was a handgun at the officers while they tell him to stop.

Criminal Justice Professor David Carter said while the video can be hard to see, police reaction, 911 calls and gunshots help piece together what happened at the scene.

“What you can’t see on the body camera at least in detail from the video, I pick up on other visual and audio cues that tell me it was indeed a threatening situation,” said Carter.

Lansing Police said Micko got medical attention after the shooting and released a picture that shows a gun on the ground next to him.

With the shooting being called an “active shooter” situation by police, Carter said the focus was to keep people alive

“You’re protecting the lives of the community members. You’re protecting the lives of the officers and you hope to protect the life of the shooter,” said Carter.

He says opting to release the video can help build trust

“Because you need to have that community education that communications.”

We did reach out to Mickos’ family and friends but have yet to hear back.

Michigan State Police said three troopers are on paid administrative leave as the agency investigates the shooting.

Lansing police said officer James Zolnai is also on paid leave.