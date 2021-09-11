MSU fans return to Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Thousands of eager Spartan fans brought the Michigan State campus to life today, ready to bring crowd traditions back to their full glory.

“I don’t think I slept for three days,” said MSU Alumni, Andrew Stone. “It felt like Christmas morning at 8 years old that’s what it felt like for me. Honestly.”

“It’s heart palpitating. It’s so warm. The campus. It’s just exhilarating to be back,” said MSU parent Jeannine Maciejewski.

“Definitely excitement, that is the main emotion I am feeling right now,” said MSU Senior, Abigail Tepper.

Thousands lined the streets in green and white, as many say the pandemic isn’t top of mind today.

“I mean at this point everybody had made their decision about being safe right? We have the vaccines available. You have the choice to keep your space and do what you need to do to be safe and we have a lot of data, so I think we are all making good decisions,” said Stone.

The Ingham County Health Department says for any health official large crowds are concerning, especially when no one is wearing a mask. Currently, the CDC says is a good idea even outside when you’re close to others.

“You know we are just going to have to wait and watch some of these larger outdoor events and see you know how things go, you know but that’s kind of a difficult situation when you are a health officer and your job is going to be preventive,” said Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail.

Adding, if large events draw new outbreaks it could be time to look at new restrictions.

If we see some hiccups related to what’s going on there then that would be the recommendations of public health folks is that these venues need to start requiring vaccinations or testing,” said Vail.

For now, fans hope this is just the start of a season celebrating together.

“We used to say that would be awesome. Like we are projecting that we will win the championship or get to the rose bowl but now we just say this is awesome,” said Stone.