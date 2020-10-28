MSU finds many households plan to skip Halloween this year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new study from Michigan State University shows a big decrease in the number of families planning to take part in Halloween this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

The study found a 41 percent decrease in the number of families with children under 14 who plan to go trick-or-treating.

The number of households that plan to hand out candy is down by about half, and candy sales this year are expected to be 42% lower than normal.

In total, 47 percent of households say they are “not likely” to participate in Halloween this year.

MSU Assistant Professor Trey Malone, who authored the report, says he was particularly surprised by how many families don’t know whether they will celebrate Halloween, especially this close to the 31st.

