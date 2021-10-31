MSU football and Halloween kept East Lansing firefighters busy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—East Lansing firefighters were kept busy over the weekend with the combination of the MSU football game and Halloween which gave the community reasons to celebrate.

The East Lansing Fire Department had a total of 142 calls for service during Saturday’s shift which makes a new record.

The previous record for calls in a 24 hour period shift was 127, that was during the 2014 Michigan State football game against the University of Michgan.

The Lansing Township Fire Department and Meridian Township Fire Department assisted when resources were maxed out.

The department also received assistance from East Lansing’s Police Dept., Michigan State Police, and Michigan State University Police and Public safety throughout the night.