MSU football enters national rankings after Miami win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the Spartans’ victory at Hard Rock Stadium against Miami, the MSU football team has entered national rankings.

Currently, MSU is ranked at No. 20 in The Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Spartans have been 3-0 since 2015.

MSU Athletic Communications Associate Director Ben Phleagar says this is the first time that MSU has been ranked since September 29, 2019 when the Spartans ranked No. 23 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 25 in the AP Poll.

Michigan State’s next game is on Saturday, Sept. 25 to go against Nebraska at 7 p.m. in Spartan Stadium.