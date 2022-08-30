EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Over the next four years, Michigan State University will be receiving a hefty amount of cash to advance international education efforts.

The nearly $9 million in grants are courtesy of the Department of Education, under Title VI of the Higher Education Act.

Grants will be doled out from 2022-2026.

“The significance of this longstanding federal investment cannot be overstated,” said Steven Hanson, associate provost and dean for International Studies and Programs. “To be recognized at this level over many decades is a testament to MSU’s strong legacy of global engagement and it continues to bolster our critical work as we move the university into the future.”

The Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellowships Program allocates funds for MSU to provide fellowships to undergraduate and graduate students who are studying less commonly taught foreign languages and area studies.

The following departments and schools at MSU received money:

The African Studies Center received $2,622,692 for 2022-2026. The African Studies Center’s work will include programming such as a summer K-12 teacher education institute; continued community college partnerships in international education; and expanded online Exploring Africa middle and high school curriculum for elementary instruction.

The Asian Studies Center received $2,311,948 for the 2022-26 cycle. The Asian Studies Center aims to transform Asia-focused offerings by intensifying programs like LATTICE—a collaborative project that promotes sustained interaction in international studies among university and K-12 educators—which will seek to serve more rural schools through events with Michigan 4-H as well as expanding collaboration with partners such as Lansing Community College through the LCC-MSU Japanese Studies partnership and student-to-student engagement.

The Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies was awarded $1,985,116 for 2022-26. Projected CLACS programming includes developing new courses and academic programs across multiple MSU colleges; funding undergraduate and graduate students to study Less Commonly Taught Languages, including Portuguese and Indigenous languages in the region; producing online open educational resources and language learning materials for Portuguese and Quechua; expanding Latin America content for pre-service teachers in the College of Education's Global Educators Cohort Program; and launching outreach partnerships.

was awarded $1,985,116 for 2022-26.

Additionally, two other MSU centers also received and announced Title VI awards this cycle.