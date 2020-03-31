MSU graduates health care students early to fight COVID-19

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan State University will expedite the graduation of nearly 350 health care students to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

Future Nurses and Doctors who would have graduated in May will now be able to apply for their state licenses. MSU is working with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Affairs (LARA) to speed up the process so students can enter the workforce

College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean, Dr. Andrea Amalfitano says MSU students are ready to be put to work.

“Many Physicians out there some may be beyond the age of 60-65 so they are at increased risk nursing as well, and the possibility exists that as they get exposed to potential COVID patients and maybe come down with a symptom and have to self-quarantine for a few days, this incoming sorta fresh group of physicians can come in and fill those gaps. So I think the impact is going to be significant and it’s going to be immediate.