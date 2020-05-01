MSU group sends letter to University President disapproving of new Provost selection

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Coalition on Racial and Ethnic Minorities at MSU said the President’s selection for a new provost, Teresa Woodruff does not show support for people of color on campus.

In the letter, the group wrote:

instead of sending a message that you understand the current climate and culture of MSU and that you understand the healing that needs to happen for trust to be restored across campus, your selection sends a message that the concerns our communities have brought to your attention since your arrival to campus have largely been ignored. Coalition of Racial and Ethnic Minorities

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American/Asian Faculty, Staff, & Administrators (APIDA/AFSA)

Black Faculty, Staff & Administrators Association (BFSAA)

Chicano Latino Faculty, Staff, Specialists and Graduate Student Association (ChiLA)

Educating Anishinaabe: Giving, Learning, Empowering (EAGLE)

The group said it was initially satisified with the diverse selection of finalists for Provost/Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs that the Provost Search Committee put forth.

Both Dr. Blanchette and Dr. Tillis possessed the expertise and leadership necessary to help heal MSU, embrace DEI, and position MSU as a leader in education and research around the world. They both had long histories of building relationships with stakeholders which would help MSU rebuild and regain the trust that were lost under the previous administration, the group said in the letter.

The group said that even though Dr. Woodruff’s scholarly credentials are impressive, her knowledge and understanding of administration and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives is lacking, according to the letter.

The students pointed to a specific incident at Dr. Woodruff’s previous institution where there was a call by marginalized students at Northwestern for her removal as a result of her handling of DEI issues within the graduate school.

The students said that selecting Woodruff “does not send a positive message to our communities. Instead, it raises serious questions and concerns about your creditability and commitment to DEI.”