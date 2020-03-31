MSU Health Care will offer drive-through testing for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

MSU Health Care announced it will begin offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 on its campus.

The testing will be conducted at Parking Lot 100 located at 804 Service Road, east of the Radiology Building at the clinical center.

Drive-through specimen collection will be available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The hours could change depending on the need.

“Providing testing to our community is essential to combating COVID-19,” said Kris Allen, RN, MSN, MHA, Chief Nursing Officer for MSU Health Care. “MSU is known for training medical and nursing students in our colleges. They may not know that MSU also provides clinical care on a daily basis. We want our patients, faculty, staff and the community to know that the MSU Health Care providers are here to help them through this pandemic.”

In order to be tested, patients will need:

A physician’s order for COVID-19 testing 2. Valid photo identification, such as a driver’s license.

Patients will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the specimen collection process. The samples will be sent to Sparrow Hospital’s labs for testing, with the test results returned to the ordering physician. Test results are typically available in 24-48 hours. At this time, there is no cost for the test and patients do not need insurance to get tested.

Patients don’t need to call ahead to set up an appointment time, they can simply show up during available hours with their written physician’s orders.