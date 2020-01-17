MSU health officials warn of gastrointestinal bug on campus

MSU Health Officials are warning students, faculty and staff of a gastrointestinal bug that has infected multiple people on campus.

According to an email 6 News obtained, the MSU University Phyisician, David Weismantel advised the campus community to be aware of the gastrointestinal symptoms.

In the email, multiple students reported experiencing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms of gastroenteritis typically last one to three days ago go away without medical attention.

According to the notice, there is no reason to believe the illness is foodborne.

The Ingham County Health Department is aware of the cases reported at MSU and is monitoring the situation.

Students showing symptoms and requiring care should contact Olin Health Center at 517-353-4660 to schedule an appointment and also avoid unnecessary contact with others. Faculty and staff who believe they are ill should not come into work and contact their health care provider if necessary.

If you are experiencing symptoms or have been diagnosed with gastroenteritis, you should rest and drink plenty of fluids. To prevent contracting the illness, you’re encouraged to frequently wash your hands with soap and water.