MSU homecoming parade set to step off Friday; road closings and more

The 2019 Michigan State University Homecoming Parade will take place this Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.



The parade will begin at the Abbot-Burcham intersection (staging at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center) and travel south on Abbot Road, east on Grand River Avenue, south on Farm Lane via the Collingwood Entrance and end at the intersection of Farm and Shaw lanes.



A number of East Lansing streets and intersections will be closed Friday, Sept. 27 to accommodate the parade.

Here are the road closures:



Abbot Road, between Oxford Road/Whitehills Drive and Burcham Drive, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Abbot Road, between Burcham Drive and Grand River Avenue, from 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Burcham Drive, between Old Hickory Lane and Abbot Road, from 3-7:15 p.m.

Grand River Avenue, between Abbot Road and the Collingwood Drive entrance to the MSU campus, from 5:30-7:15 p.m.

The parade will stage at the Hannah Community Center and that will force the closure of nearby streets. Centerlawn Avenue, from Forest Street to Abbot Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Evergreen Avenue, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Forest Street, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Fern Street, from Evergreen Avenue to Abbot Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Northlawn Avenue, from Forest Street to Abbot Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will close at noon on Sept. 27 and the parking lot will be used for parade staging. Additionally, the East Lansing Public Library will close at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27.



All roads southbound off Albert Avenue, between Durand Street and Abbot Road, will be closed to through traffic. Some roads leading to Abbot Road (Library Lane, Centerlawn Avenue and Northlawn Avenue) will also be closed to through traffic. Eastbound and westbound traffic should take Saginaw Highway. Northbound and southbound traffic should take either Harrison Road or Hagadorn Road.