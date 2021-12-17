LIVE: MSU hosting graduation ceremonies at the Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It is a glorious day for Michigan State University students who are making their way across the stage for graduation.

There are five ceremonies starting today and ending Saturday afternoon at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Guest speakers include U.S. Senator Gary Peters, former senior executive of the Kellogg Company Celeste Clark, one of the nation`s leading authorities on religious liberty Douglas Laycock, Chairman and CEO of The Home Depot Craig Menear, and President and CEO of Anuvia Plant Nutrients Amy Yoder.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters will be giving the Master’s and Educational Specialist degree commencement address at Michigan State University at 11:30 a.m.

Peters is a Spartan himself, having earned a Master of Arts in Philosophy with specializations in ethics and development.

The ceremony schedules for Friday and Saturday are below:

Friday, Dec. 17

11:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

9:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m.

According to MSU’s Commencement website, all graduates and attendees will be required to wear face coverings during the ceremonies.