MSU hosting virtual mobility forum featuring various industry experts

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will bring together experts from the mobility industry, government and its academic colleges to host an automotive industry virtual forum on Thursday, titled “Accelerating the first/last mile for autonomous mobility.”

MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr., M.D., will join the inaugural MSU Mobility Forum and serve as moderator — that’ll look into how the state is enhancing its mobility innovation — with autonomy and infrastructure being the main focus.

Viewers can plan to hear:

How each respective company and the industry as a whole are addressing the future of an autonomous first/last mile.

Efforts to help solidify Michigan’s position as the true leader in mobility.

Considerations of infrastructure and multiple modes of transportation, with an emphasis on functionality, economic and environmental efficacy and user experience.

Vehicle and infrastructure technologies for first/last mile applications.

Processes for a successful first/last mile ecosystem, including interface and payment options.

Organizers of the forum say, MSU Mobility faculty will also provide an overview of the ongoing mobility activities on campus, recent collaborations and the latest on pioneering research initiatives.

Faculty members presenting include Satish Udpa, University Distinguished Professor of electrical and computer engineering and recent appointee to the Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification; Douglas Gage, interim vice president, Office of Research and Innovation; and John Verboncoeur, associate dean for research and graduate studies, College of Engineering.

“MSU is largely focused on identifying and uncovering groundbreaking solutions that will enable safe, reliable, convenient and accessible means of transporting people and goods specifically in terms of the first and last mile,” Udpa said. “We`re looking forward to fostering a conversation that will surely uncover mobility synergies, challenges, solutions and opportunities in this space.”

The online forum is scheduled to begin at 1 PM and to view it online… go to WWW.GO.MSU.EDU/MSUMOBILITY20