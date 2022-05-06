EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The big day is finally here for almost 10,000 Michigan State University students. Friday, May 6. at 9 a.m. MSU officials will be hosting the first commencement ceremonies followed by many others all weekend long.

This year graduates are getting the full experience as COVID-19 restrictions are loosening. Some of these graduation ceremonies are indoors. MSU officials say they’ve been planning all week for this special occasion.

According to MSU officials, graduation ceremonies will taking place at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center, The Wharton Center and the MSU auditorium all weekend, with no masks required.

The university will honor a total of just over 9,600 graduates with more than 6,900 representing 43 countries and 44 states.

The undergraduate class average grade point average this year is 3.49, which is among the highest in recent years.

In addition, a record-breaking number of 181 graduating seniors also received the MSU Board of Trustees Award for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Those students will have additional recognition during their individual commencement ceremonies.

Prohibited Items

Noisemakers

Selfie sticks

Pets

Signs

Weapons of any form

Bags or purses

Food and drinks

MSU alumna and Carhartt Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Linda Hubbard will address the masters and educational specialist degree recipients at 9 a.m. Friday.

The undergraduate convocation will be at 1 p.m. Friday. All-time leading MSU scorer, first-round NBA draft pick, and Olympic gold medalist, Steve Smith will address the students.

Later at 3 p.m. Friday, U.S. Army captain and former Ford Motor Co. executive Ronald Goldsberry will address doctoral recipients.

You can find bios of the speakers and honorary degrees by clicking here.

Individual colleges will have their own commencement ceremonies over the weekend. You can find that schedule by clicking here. All ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Parking at the Breslin Center area is limited and officials advise families to use the free shuttle service offered.