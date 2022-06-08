EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It is becoming more common for Big Ten universities to sell alcohol to the general public at football games and if this is something you’d love to see at Spartan Stadium you’re not alone.

Michigan State’s Athletic Director, Alan Haller, along with others at the university want to improve the fan experience during Spartan football games and one option they’re exploring is selling alcohol.

Michigan state law currently limits how alcohol can be sold during football games, but Haller has a ‘desire’ to change the law.

Haller said he’s not as much interested in the revenue that alcohol sales may provide, but instead his goal is to make it a safer environment while also adding an amenity fans may want.

Haller also added other stadiums across the country who have changed their policies have seen a decrease in binge drinking, as there is less of a rush to drink before games.

Along with Iowa – Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Minnesota are the seven other Big Ten schools who sell beer and wine during home football games.

Haller’s new goal is in its early stages and nothing is imminent, but he did confirm there is an interest in making it happen.