EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The cold weather didn’t stop more than a dozen people from gathering on Michigan State University’s campus Wednesday.

They gathered to support the people of Iran during a dark time.

The Iranian people are grieving. there’s been a lot of grief for many decades,” one protester said.

Grief over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after she was arrested for not fully covering her hair with her hijab.

“People of Iran are suffering from many things that are not acceptable,” Azar Saremi said.

Many say the issue is not only about women being forced to wear hijab, but about wider freedoms.

“It’s been 40-plus years that they’ve been lying to and abusing people. They don’t have their basic rights. Now people are uprising and they’re fighting for their rights and what they want is just their basic rights. They don’t want something really extraordinary,” Iliyamir Alalby said.

The unrest in Iran has turned into one of the boldest challenges to Iranian leaders since the 1979 revolution, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

“They’re all part of the problem, obviously, but most of the people in Iran, what they’re calling for is the regime change,” Pegah Sirati said.

Many say that while they have yet to see change in Iran, they won’t stop believing that change will soon come.

“I would say that we have to hang on to hope. We have to dream of a better future for Iran. Without hope, nothing is possible,” Maggie Armaghan Tatro said.