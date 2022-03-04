EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has issued $500 million in century bonds at a yield to maturity rate of 4.165%.

A century bond is a debt security with a financial maturity of 100 years.

The bonds are being offered to select and highly rated institutions.

The century bond structure will give MSU “greater flexibility” to use the proceeds.

“Century bond proceeds will support MSU’s strategic objectives as outlined in our 2030 strategic plan by providing a sustainable, low-interest funding source,” said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. in a press release. “The financing also enables us to address both near- and long-term capital needs, invest in research and health care initiatives, as well as provide a stewardship tool to invest in innovative and transformative projects now and for future Spartan generations.”

MSU’s century bond has a locked-in guaranteed return for investors.

“Our ability to execute a century bond in 90 days in light of recent market volatility speaks volumes to the strength of our team, fiscal responsibility and stability,” said MSU Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Lisa Frace. “This strategic investment in our future allows us to position the institution for continued research and academic excellence while being prudent stewards of our finances.”