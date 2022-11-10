EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Stalking is a key focus of the MSU It’s On Us week of action.

The five-day event features workshops and guest speakers. It is organized to encourage survivors and allies to support one another.

“It is on us as a Spartan community. It’s our job to intervene if we see something happening and to make sure that we’re really looking out for our fellow Spartans,” Lauren Dauber with the MSU Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department said.

Experts say one in six women and one in 17 men have experienced stalking in their lifetimes.

It’s On Us keynote speaker, Anna Nasset shared her personal experience with stalking with MSU students and the community.

“He would do all of these little things to let me know he was still watching,” she said.

A man who had stalked her for years showed up at her home, her business, and even where she shopped for groceries.

“It felt like this is never going to end. Either I have to live this for the rest of my life or he’s going to murder me and I don’t know if I can live with this for the rest of my life,” Nasset said.

Nasset said her stalker was eventually brought to justice and sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

She now uses her story to inspire others.

“So I really want to shift this to challenging all of you. If you could stand up and be a change and call out things around stalking.”

Brian Marquardt is a sophomore at MSU he said he wanted to learn how he could advocate for others.

“I had no idea it happened so often. I learned a lot that I didn’t know before and it’s very beneficial and I feel like I’m going to share it with people I know too, like my family and close friends,” he said.

Organizers said events like these help make a difference.

“I think just having this open conversation and being together and understanding that it is on us. It’s always on us,” Sarah Downing with the MUS Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department said.