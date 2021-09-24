MSU makes big changes to food services because of staff shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University (MSU) is having staffing shortages and in turn changing their food service operations.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 24, residential dining halls will be closed to the public until further notice. Only those with MSU ID’s will be allowed entry.

“Closing our dining halls to the public was a difficult decision,” MSU food service said. “However, it is our responsibility to minimize the impact of labor and food supply chain shortages and maintain our commitment to high-quality customer service.”

Facing challenges of COVID-19 that have created staff shortages, MSU Culinary Services are seeking creative solutions to serve and meet the food needs of spartan students.

MSU is looking for ways to modify operations to continue providing quality service to students, faculty and support staff.

Their primary focus is to keep all dining facilities running as efficiently as possible to remain operational and feed students on campus.

Secondly, MSU is reducing hours for Heritage Commons at Landon and the Vista at Shaw to consolidate neighborhood staffing.

Both locations will provide breakfast and lunch, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and will close Saturday and Sunday.

Students living in West Circle halls can visit Brody Square as their alternative dining location and students living in Shaw can visit The Gallery at Snyder/Phillips as their alternative dining location.

Starbucks will be reducing their hours as well. At 1855 Place, hours will be: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. At Wells Hall, hours will be: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Closed on weekends.

Sparty’s Mini-Market will remain closed. The following locations have a delayed start: Sparty’s in Brody, Case and Hubbard, The Vista at Shaw, Starbucks at 1855 Place and Wells Hall and MSU Union Food Court.

MSU is actively hiring for anyone that is a hard worker and eager to help out in dining facilities. They are looking for workers who can work quickly and efficiently to give customers a worth while experience.

While working through staff shortages, team members from all over the Division of Residential and Hospitality Services are stepping up and volunteering in the dining operations to ensure students are fed.

MSU Culinary Services are continuing to monitor operations and adjust hours and services as staffing levels improve; however, some of these modifications may remain throughout fall semester.

For more information you can contact (517)-884-0660 or email info@eatatstate.com