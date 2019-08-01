MSU medical resident pleads on sex crime charges

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Phinn_1539020638479.JPG.jpg

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan State University medical resident who authorities say sexually assaulted two women at university health center and forced them to watch videos of him masturbating has pleaded guilty.  

Michael Phinn, 32, of Fowlerville entered pleas this week to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual contact, unauthorized access to a computer and a count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Phinn originally faced more than two dozen charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison, but a judge will decide.

Phinn worked in the MSU Neurology Clinic and police say the women weren’t his patients. He was charged in October, about a week after the women reported the allegations to police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar

Trending on 6